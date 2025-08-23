MORE VOICES ON THE ARREST OF MARIA ZALOUMIS. “SHE HAD THE POWER TO STOP MURDER” – Masheke Akashambatwa

================



Maria Zaloumis as the owner and operator of the farm on which Simfukwe was beaten, tortured and later later died from his injuries had the power to stop it.





All those workers would’ve listened to her command to stop beating the young man and put him in the car to take him to the nearest police station.





Maria must be arrested at the very minimum on aiding and abetting in a commission of a crime under Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 section 21 of the laws of Zambia.





After that the family of Simfukwe must sue her estate.