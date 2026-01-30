MORGAN MUUNDA LAUNCHES A CHLORINE DISTRIBUTION PROGRAM IN CHAWAMA





Yesterday, 29th January 2026, Mr Morgan Muunda spent the day in Chawama Constituency working closely with the community to officially launch a chlorine distribution program aimed at preventing the spread of cholera.





The initiative covered markets, shops, and households to ensure residents had access to safe water treatment solutions. He purchased and distributed 400 cases of chlorine and committed to continuing the program by distributing 200 cases every week. The intervention was warmly received, with community members expressing appreciation for the timely support.





Mr Muunda says the initiative was driven by his deep love and sense of responsibility for the people of Chawama, where he grew up and witnessed the devastating effects of cholera firsthand. He emphasized that cholera is a serious public health concern that requires unity and action beyond political differences.





In addition to chlorine distribution, Mr Muunda says he will continue purchasing and supplying gravel to markets and homes affected by flooding, helping to reduce health risks caused by stagnant water.





Mr Muunda also visited a funeral house, where he provided food supplies and offered words of comfort, encouraging prayer and strength during the difficult time.





He thanked the community for their continued support and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Chawama.