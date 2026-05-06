



MORGAN NG’ONA GRANTED ANOTHER INJUNCTION AGAINST MILES SAMPA



In its Ruling, the Court of Appeal dismissed Morgan Ngona’s injunction issued by a single judge of the same court stating that;





“Therefore the appellant having NOT made the application first in the High Court, it is incompetently before this court and must be dismissed”.





Ng’ona has since yielded to the advise and gone back to the Lusaka High Court where he has obtained an injunction against the earlier decision of Judge Conceptor Zulu to dismiss his case for want of prosecution.





The matter has gone back to Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu and she has ruled;





“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Defendant, whether by his servants or agents, BE and IS HEREBY restrained from interfering with the Plaintiffs role and functions of his office as Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party pending hearing and determination of the Appeal by the Court of Appeal;”