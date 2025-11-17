Morocco’s  New Stadiums Put Spanish Venues in World Cup 2030 Trouble





Moroccan stadiums are creating major, even destabilizing challenges for Spanish venues ahead of the 2030 World Cup, with Spanish media reporting growing alarm over the North African nation’s ambitious infrastructure projects – an issue some outlets have already described as “a mess” for the Iberian country.





Spanish newspaper Diario AS revealed that “Morocco intends to organize the 2030 World Cup final in its Casablanca stadium.” The report made it clear that Morocco “wants to celebrate the final in its own country rather than at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu.”





This development puts Spain in an uncomfortable position as co-host alongside Morocco and Portugal. AS noted that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is pushing for the Spanish capital to host the final, but Morocco’s growing football influence presents serious competition.



Source: Morocco World News