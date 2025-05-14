Moscow rejects ceasefire demands by European leaders

The Kremlin has pushed back against Western calls for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, rejecting them as “unacceptable ultimatums.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a press briefing on Monday, warned that such language would not compel Moscow to alter its stance.

“This language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Russia. It doesn’t work. You can’t talk to Russia like that,” Peskov said, firmly dismissing the West’s approach.

Despite the sharp rebuke, Peskov reiterated that Russia remains open to peace negotiations. He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s readiness to resume direct talks in Istanbul without preconditions—talks which he claimed were abandoned by Ukraine in 2022

“President Putin clearly and unambiguously outlined our position. We are committed to a serious search for a long-term peaceful settlement,” Peskov stated.

Meanwhile, Germany issued a warning Monday, saying Russia must agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire by the end of the day or face fresh sanctions from the European Union. German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius made the announcement as European foreign ministers convened in London to discuss the ongoing war, now in its fourth year.

“The Ukrainian president has shown willingness for peace. He has made significant concessions in recent weeks. It is now Russia’s turn to respond in kind and commit to serious political negotiations,” Kornelius said.

The renewed push for a ceasefire follows a visit to Kyiv over the weekend by leaders from France, Germany, Poland, and the UK, who jointly urged Moscow to accept the temporary truce as a pathway to peace.

In response, President Putin on Sunday proposed restarting direct talks in Istanbul beginning May 15, leaving open the possibility of negotiating a new ceasefire.

“We do not rule out that during these talks, a new truce could be reached—a genuine ceasefire, observed by both sides. This could mark the first step toward a lasting peace, rather than a pause before more conflict,” Putin said.