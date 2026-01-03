MOSES LUNGU has Warned Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Against Sensationalising DEC Summons





By Rosemary Kamanga



Evangelical Youth Alliance Executive Director MOSES LUNGU has urged PF Information and Publicity Chairperson EMMANUEL MWAMBA and other stakeholders to refrain from sensationalising the Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- summons issued to Catholic Archbishop ALICK BANDA.





Reverend LUNGU warns that Zambia’s peace and stability should not be put at risk by careless or provocative statements.



He says exaggerating a lawful investigative procedure is misleading and irresponsible, as it distorts public understanding of due process, weakens confidence in investigative institutions, and diverts attention from facts to unfounded speculation.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Reverend LUNGU said public figures must exercise restraint and accuracy when addressing sensitive matters that affect faith communities and the national interest.



He added that Archbishop BANDA should honour the investigators’ request, noting that compliance with lawful summons upholds the rule of law and allows issues to be addressed through established legal channels rather than in the court of public opinion.





Meanwhile, Reverend LUNGU cautioned church leaders against accepting gifts, advising them to carefully examine such gestures to avoid compromising their integrity or becoming entangled in corrupt practices.





He said church leaders must remain focused on their spiritual mission and resist personal gain.