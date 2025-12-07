Moses Mpofu Apologises to President Mnangagwa, Nation Over US$7.7 Million Goat Scam

Moses Mpofu Apologises to President Mnangagwa, Nation Over Failed Goat Scheme

Businessman Moses Mpofu extended a heartfelt apology to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the nation during a pre-sentencing inquiry over the collapsed Presidential Goat Scheme.

Facing a verdict that could seal his fate, Mpofu admitted that his actions had contributed to the failure of a programme designed to support vulnerable Zimbabweans.

“I want to express my deepest regrets to President Mnangagwa and the entire nation for my missteps. My actions contributed to the failure of a noble initiative aimed at supporting our people ,” he told the court, adding that the scheme’s shortcomings weighed heavily on him.

Direct Apology to the People of Zimbabwe

According to The Herald, later in the proceedings, Mpofu expressed regret over the Presidential Goat scheme’s failure.

“To the people of Zimbabwe, I am truly sorry. Each day, I regret that the Presidential Goat Scheme did not fulfil its promise. As a proud local business figure, I believe in the potential of Government initiatives.”

Moses Mpofu Deflects Blame to Blackdeck

While acknowledging his role in the scheme’s failure, Mpofu pointed to Blackdeck, the company involved, as largely responsible for the oversight.

He claimed that its directors failed to conduct proper due diligence.

“Had they been vigilant, they could have exposed the fraudulent documents before it spiralled into this chaos,” he said.

Co-Convict Chimombe’s Defence Pleads for Leniency

Meanwhile, co-convict Mike Chimombe also faced sentencing, with his lawyer, Asheal Mugiya, urging the court to consider mitigating factors.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku argued that Chimombe was wrongly implicated as a principal actor and highlighted systemic failures within the government tender process that enabled the fraud to occur.

“The court identified him merely as a co-perpetrator,” Prof Madhuku said, pointing to oversights by the tender committee that allowed the fraud to go undetected.

He called on the court to acknowledge that accountability extended beyond the two men to those entrusted with safeguarding public resources.

Fraud Leaves Beneficiaries in Despair

Both Mpofu and Chimombe were convicted last month for orchestrating a scheme that siphoned off US$7.7 million intended for the nation’s goats. Of the promised 85,000 goats, only 4,000 ever reached beneficiaries, leaving countless rural families in despair.

Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudi however, maintained that the men’s moral culpability was significant.

“They enriched themselves at the expense of the fragile and vulnerable, undermining a project meant for the poorest citizens,” he said, calling for a firm sentence that would affirm justice and protect the interests of Zimbabweans.