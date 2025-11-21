Mosho’s tireless contributions to financial, regulatory systems earns him award



ZAMBIAN legal fraternity giant Lewis Mosho has been honoured with a prestigious award in recognition of contributions to the World Bank project that created the regulatory framework for the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE).





Mosho’s recognition is for his far reaching impact on the country’s legal, financial and regulatory systems.





Mosho, one of the country’s most seasoned commercial lawyers with 30 years’ experience before the High, Supreme and Constitutional Courts, received the Zambia Is Possible Euzam Role Model Award for Excellence in Legal Practice during the launch of the Zambia Is Possible entrepreneurship movement in Lusaka today.





The event was organised by Euzam and Sustec in partnership with the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) and was officiated by Commerce, Trade and Industry minister Chipoka Mulenga.





Mosho is best known for his pioneering role in designing the legal and regulatory architecture of Zambia’s capital markets.



As part of the World Bank project that established LuSE, he helped build the systems that govern securities trading, market supervision and investor protection.





His work crafted the interface between the securities market and the money markets, setting up the mechanisms that allow capital to flow from surplus units to businesses in need of financing.





He also played a key role in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional harmonisation programme, which sought to align security regulations across Southern Africa and ensured that Zambia’s market operated within internationally recognised standards.





The veteran lawyer also developed and implemented the regulatory environment for the country’s clearing and settlement system, which built links with global financial markets, making the country more accessible to foreign investors.





Before joining Lewis Nathan Advocates as Managing Partner in 2002, Mosho worked closely with major international financial institutions and conducted attachment visits to some of the world’s most sophisticated financial centres, including the New York Stock Exchange, the Philadelphia Depository Company, the American Depository Company, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as exchanges in Nairobi and Johannesburg.





At Lewis Nathan Advocates, Mosho has led legal teams that have facilitated over K1.3 trillion in capital movement from investors into Zambian industry since 2003 by financing business expansion, supporting job creation and contributing significantly to government revenue through taxation.





On the global stage, Mosho has delivered papers on financial markets regulation, structural reforms and specialised legal practice.



In insolvency, he has helped shape Zambia’s modern approach to corporate rescue and dispute resolution.





The learned counsel’s award was received on his behalf by the head of Business and Alliances at Lewis Nathan Advocates Fredrick Wamulume.