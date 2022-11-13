Mosquito recounts starting his journey from the “stagnant waters” of George compound

General Mosquito, as he is fondly known among youths, started his political journey as Gilbert Liswaniso in the “stagnant waters” of George compound where he actively participated in community affairs, first as a regular radio caller who reported issues his community grappled with, then spoke on behalf of workers at Zambian Breweries where he worked from 1999 to 2011.

Featuring on Hot FM as the station’s guest presenter yesterday (Friday), Liswaniso stated that he started his political journey with the Patriotic Front (PF) where he aspired to be a councillor for a community that raised him. He went on to mention that, “As a very young people that time, I remember being visited by Michael Sata in opposition. I was just starting out, and already, I was able to interact with figures like him.”

When he was not adopted to contest on the PF party ticket, General Mosquito decided to take a lone route as an independent candidate. Liswaniso did not make it as a councillor in 2011, but continued representing his community without fear of any sort of repellant from those that wielded power at that time.

After scanning political parties that championed people’s interests in Zambia, Mosquito was attracted to the “warm blood” in the Hakainde Hichilema led United Party for National Development (UPND).

On being alerted of his desire to join the UPND, then as opposition leader, President Hakainde Hichilema wadded the “stagnant waters” of George compound in 2013 and welcomed General Mosquito to the party at his breeding site.

After making noise in the ears of the Edgar Lungu led-PF in 2016 when arrests of opposition figures broke out, Mosquito was caught in a net, on political related charges that never saw the light of the day.

Asked why many called him Mosquito, Liswaniso said, “Just like a mosquito makes noise, I do make noise for my community and anyone I feel needs to be spoken for. A mosquito irritates in the ear, so do I until things are done for the people, and our community. It was because of my being vocal that the people of George compound, where I come from, decided to give me the name, General Mosquito.”

He advised young people to join politics and get actively involved saying, “Commitment pays. Politics is about sacrifice. A lot of people sacrifice their comfort to champion a cause for justice. A cause for the underprivileged. A cause to serve. For example, my brother Samuel Ngwira, resigned from his job to come and do politics. We have many of you that can do this, however, strategically. Politics is about service to the people.”

Liswaniso added that, “Young people should take advantage of President Hakainde Hichilema, he’s a game changer. Youths can now compete on ideas without fear of intimidation or physical harm. The President has taken the plight of young people as a priority and this can be evidenced by the mass recruitments currently underway. The many youth empowerment programs, plus more. Hakainde is a parent. Ba youth, get involved.”

