Most of the People that Criticised Me Have Diplomas and School Certificates-Dr. Field Ruwe

“Some of you are urging me to offer an apology to Frank Mutubila. I will do so only after Mutubila himself, rather than you, steps forward and demands it.”

..most of you who commented have no degrees but have diplomas and school certificates!…

“I WRITE NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH”

Mutubila: Neither Broadcaster nor Journalist

Field Ruwe Responds

I thank each friend and foe for taking the time to provide feedback to my article. I am aware that social media can turn into a pressure cooker during times of controversy. I have read your comments, and I am mindful of the pervasive ignorance that substitutes informed discussion with irrational feedback. In lieu of this; I have found it necessary to respond thoughtfully rather than impulsively.

Some of you are urging me to offer an apology to Frank Mutubila. I will do so only after Mutubila himself, rather than you, steps forward and demands it. I remain doubtful that he will, as I crafted my article with the same professional precision that characterizes all my writings.

Journalism codes of conduct mandate that I pursue truth and convey it accurately. When profiling an individual, I thoroughly investigate every detail. Since 2012, I have written 301 “Hunt for Successor,” 80 “Who’s Who in Zambian Politics” and other numerous articles. If I had strayed in ad hominin, all the politicians I have critiqued, including General Miyanda, would have defended themselves in the open.

I do not write my articles out of malice. I hold no feelings of resentment, anger, or bitterness towards Mutubila. Aside from ZBS, I cannot remember any occasion in my life when I was in his company. There is nothing to retaliate for; no wounds to heal. Furthermore, I must clarify to the reader that the article was not driven by political motives. I did not give permission to Zambian Watch Dog to publish it. I am independent. I do not subscribe to any political parties.

Having dispensed with sundries let me begin by extending my appreciation to the few academics who saw the necessity to act as intermediaries with contextual adaptability. Your efforts to enhance clarity and logical reasoning are sincerely valued.

Above all, I wish to convey my heartfelt gratitude to former ZBS/ZNBC colleagues from the home and general services, as well as several UNZA graduates from the School of Mass Communication who joined ZNBC in the 1990s.

Many of you who worked with Mutubila reached out to me to render support, for which I am profoundly thankful. Your virtual check-ins were invaluable.

Regarding Frank Mutubila, my intentions were well meant. My interpretations of the terms “presenter,” “broadcaster,” and “journalist” are self-explanatory. My aim was to give Mutubila the title befitting his credentials because the era in which a degree is not always essential is over.

Broadcasters in England and America typically enter the industry with a degree in journalism, media, or related subjects. Specific formal academic credentials are not a prerequisite for presenters. Only a blend of pertinent experience is valued. This is where I believe Mutubila belongs.

Allow me, if you may, to discuss the two terms that have generated significant debate— “Phony Accent” and “Superiority Complex.” Mutubila, as a radio and television personality, is a celebrity and public figure caught in the paradox of fame. Although fame appears glamorous, it subjects individuals to intense scrutiny related to the distinctive habits, quirks, or mannerisms that form the foundation of their public persona.

Because Mutubila has chosen to be in the public eye, the law allows for more scrutiny of him regarding who he is and his actions. Describing him the way I did was to table the idiosyncrasies people are afraid to discuss. Because taboos retrogressively enforce our social norms, we find the two terms offensive. However, it is not the case when they are applied appropriately.

In closing, let me address all those who made comments. I found time to review 106,000 comments on my Facebook page as well as various traditional and social media platforms. Your comments prompted me to perform random sampling of the first 100 bloggers identified by name and credentials via their Facebook page or googling and aligning them according to Zambia’s education level. Here is what I discovered; out of 100, only 9 bloggers had a university degree, 28 a college diploma, and 63 a high school certificate.

The findings from my random sampling indicated that the 9 bloggers showed the ability to dissect the article and give their own educated opinion with empathetic communication. They were proficient in applying knowledge to make the reader understand the article. The 28 bloggers with college education, demonstrated broader understanding of conflicting viewpoints without giving their educated opinions. Many strayed into name-calling, insults and misinformation.

Many of the 63 bloggers hijacked the article and fostered a “virus” of ignorance, substituting informed discourse with insults and derogatory remarks. It was evident that they had not read the article. They relied on information provided by social media influencers and trolls.

If I were to summarize my findings, I would frame them this way: the Zambian intellectual has not managed to create a civil society that can participate in the societal discourse regarding public affairs; he/she has not sufficiently tackled or reacted to the normative challenges confronting society. This shortcoming has resulted in a society that is vulnerable to misinformation, conspiracy theories, and a diminished trust in expertise.

CPlease Note: Throughout my life, I have yearned to be a catalyst for change, unafraid to challenge authority. My objective is to foster a “growth mindset” in which we, as marginalized individuals, demonstrate to the world that we are not pushovers. I kindly request your support in articulating my vision.