Most Powerful Passports in the last 2 decades (2006-2026)

In this world, there are countries whose passports are superior in rank, and how far it can take shows the superiority.
Every country has its own passport, but some are less commanding in the grand scheme of things when the discussion is about moving freely from one country to another, just because of a book.
It looks like a book in the eyes of any man, but the power it carries shows its might.
In the last two decades, different countries have unseated their fellows to sit at the top of the world as the most powerful passports in the world.
Research revealed that the number of countries you can travel to with a passport shows how powerful it is.
Some names in the list might shock you, but a reality.
Read Also: Top 5 Most Followed Women In The World
The left side is the name of the county, and the right side is the number of countries you can travel to with your passport
United States of America – 2006 130 Destinations
United Kingdom – 2010 166 Destinations
UK and USA – 2014. 174 Destinations (shared peak)
United Kingdom – 2015 173 Destinations
Germany – 2016. 177 Destinations
Germany – 2017. 176 Destinations
Japan – 2018. 189 Destinations
Singapore and Japan – 2019. 190 Destinations
Japan – 2020. 191 Destinations
Japan – 2021. 193 Destinations
Japan and Singapore – 2022. 192 Destinations
Singapore – 2023 192 Destinations
Singapore – 2024. 194 Destinations
Singapore – 2025 193 Destinations
Singapore – 2026 192 Destinations (current)