Most Powerful Passports in the last 2 decades (2006-2026)

In this world, there are countries whose passports are superior in rank, and how far it can take shows the superiority.

Every country has its own passport, but some are less commanding in the grand scheme of things when the discussion is about moving freely from one country to another, just because of a book.

It looks like a book in the eyes of any man, but the power it carries shows its might.

In the last two decades, different countries have unseated their fellows to sit at the top of the world as the most powerful passports in the world.

Research revealed that the number of countries you can travel to with a passport shows how powerful it is.

Some names in the list might shock you, but a reality.

Read Also: Top 5 Most Followed Women In The World

The left side is the name of the county, and the right side is the number of countries you can travel to with your passport

United States of America – 2006 130 Destinations

United Kingdom – 2010 166 Destinations

UK and USA – 2014. 174 Destinations (shared peak)

United Kingdom – 2015 173 Destinations

Germany – 2016. 177 Destinations

Germany – 2017. 176 Destinations

Japan – 2018. 189 Destinations

Singapore and Japan – 2019. 190 Destinations

Japan – 2020. 191 Destinations

Japan – 2021. 193 Destinations

Japan and Singapore – 2022. 192 Destinations

Singapore – 2023 192 Destinations

Singapore – 2024. 194 Destinations

Singapore – 2025 193 Destinations

Singapore – 2026 192 Destinations (current)