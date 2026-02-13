Mother accused of injecting faeces into her child’s IV at the hospital

A mother in Ohio is accused of injecting feces into her child’s IV at the hospital, according to authorities.

According to the criminal complaint, hospital staff saw Tiffany Le Sueur, 35, injecting a “foreign substance” into her child’s IV line on Feb. 6, 2026.

Then, on Feb. 8, staff again saw Le Sueur injecting what they believed to be human waste into the child’s IV.

That’s when they called police.

Hospital staff told officers that they looked at surveillance video of her child’s room that allegedly showed Le Sueur go into the bathroom with a cup. She then put what appeared to be fecal matter into the syringe and injected it into the IV line on the child’s left hand.

Le Sueur was charged with child endangerment.

She appeared in court Tuesday, Feb. 10, and was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors as part of her bail conditions.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.