Mother and Children Left in Grief as Rituals Lead to Death of Father



A deeply tragic and heartbreaking story has unfolded in Luangwa-Garden Compound, where a family’s grief turned to horror after a man’s life was claimed under disturbing circumstances tied to dark rituals.





Mr. George Kalaba, a 42-year-old father of three, is no longer with his family, but his death has taken a turn that many can hardly comprehend. His remains were kept at the family’s home for an astonishing two years, as his wife, Ms. Sylvia Mutoba Kalaba, and close confidant Ms. Preteria Mbandama Musela, clung to the belief that he would rise from the dead through spiritual rituals. What began as a desperate act of faith has ended in the shocking revelation that Mr. Kalaba’s death was not just a tragedy, but one that may have been carefully orchestrated.





The truth came to light when, in January 2025, police arrested Ms. Musela, a woman believed to have been intimately involved in the rituals that were performed regularly in the hope of Mr. Kalaba’s resurrection. The arrest came after months of investigation into the family’s strange practices, with Ms. Musela charged with being an accessory to murder. The police revealed that she was the first person to be informed of Mr. Kalaba’s death and was present when his remains were last viewed in November 2023.





“I can’t begin to imagine the pain that Sylvia and the children are enduring,” said a local community leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “This family has been through so much. The tragedy is not only the death but the eerie belief that they could bring him back. Their grief was compounded by their misguided hope.”





Neighbours describe Ms. Kalaba as a loving mother, fiercely dedicated to her children. Yet, they also note how she seemed increasingly distant in the last few years, spending more time with Ms. Musela as the two would pray together over the remains of her husband. Many are now questioning how such a bizarre and dangerous belief could have overtaken their lives.



The local community is in shock. Mr. Kalaba, a well-known figure in the compound, was described as a hardworking and kind man, someone who always had a smile for others. To think that he could have suffered such a fate is almost too much to bear for those who knew him.





The case has sparked discussions about the boundaries of faith, belief, and the importance of mental health. Many in the area are now calling for more awareness and education to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.



As the investigation continues, the family is left to mourn the loss of a father, husband, and friend in the most painful of circumstances. Ms. Kalaba, shattered by the loss of her husband, is now faced with the task of raising her children while grappling with the emotional aftermath of her decisions. Meanwhile, the children, ages 6 to 14, are left to process the nightmare of seeing their father’s body, kept in their home for so long, with the false hope that he would return to them.





“This is beyond sorrow,” said a close friend of the family. “The Kalabas will need a lot of support, and we must all come together to help them through this dark time. No family should endure such a heartbreak.”





As the investigation unfolds, Zambia is reminded of the complex interplay between culture, belief, and tragedy. In a nation where faith and spirituality are deeply intertwined with daily life, this case serves as a painful reminder of how these beliefs can sometimes lead to devastating consequences.





May Mr. Kalaba’s soul rest in peace, and may his family find the strength to heal from this unimaginable loss.



KUMWESU JAN 18, 2025