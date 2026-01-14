Mother caught smuggling phone for jailed son by hiding device in her pr!v@te p@rt

First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a mother and her son, an under-trial, after the mother was caught trying to smuggle a mobile phone inside Central Prison, Bengaluru by hiding the gadget inside her pr!vate part.

The mobile phone seized by the security personnel of the Prison found an active SIM in it.

The mother identified as Lakshmi Narasamma, 38, is alleged to have tried to smuggle the mobile phone in her pr!vate part reportedly for her son identified as Bharath to use it inside the prison.

However, the plot came to the notice of the security personnel of the Prison during her physical examination.

Lakshmi Narasamma was given a visitors’ pass to meet her son in Central Prison, Bengaluru, at around 12.30 pm on January 2, 2026.

On her entry to the Prison main entrance, the woman was subjected to a examination by the security personnel. She was taken to an examination room where the security personnel noticed that she was hiding a mobile phone in her pr!vate area.

The FIR was registered against Lakshmi Narasamma and Bharath at Parappana Agrahara police station of Bengaluru city.