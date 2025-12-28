Mother of 1 Begs Her “Spïrîtual Husband” To Stop Chasing Men And Good Things From Her Life

The world has evolved, leading to diverse beliefs.

This piece will explore spiritual beliefs, particularly focusing on spiritual marriages, and their impact on people’s lives in Africa. With Christianity, Islam, and traditional beliefs prevailing on the continent, these faiths provide a lens to understand how spiritual beliefs manifest in everyday experiences.

Superstitious beliefs are part of Traditionalists because they work for them.

A Ghanaian lady was seen on social media wailing over the consistent bad luck in her life, which has ceased all streams of happiness in life

The mentioned Religions above all believe a man or a woman could be in a spiritual marriage without their knowledge. The Spiritual spouse does everything a physical spouse does, except giving good things like money and happiness.

A young girl shared an emotional story online, pleading with her so-called spiritual husband to leave her alone. She said she has no job, no boyfriend, and no man to support her or help take care of her son. pic.twitter.com/rsjhm6W1tR — Elorm 🥷🏿 (@Elorm_Hood) December 26, 2025

They appear in the night to have intercourse with their physical spouses when they’re deep asleep without their knowledge, so by the time they wake, they notice something has happened but cannot point it out.

This lady says she has been experiencing a lot of bad luck from all angles. She cannot get a man who can stay in her life to cater to her and her child (because the spiritual husband is jealous), she cannot get a stable job regardless of her effort, because something bad will happen, and it will make her quit.

She begged people who will see her videos to help get a solution to her perceived spiritual marriage because she is not happy as a woman.