MOTORBIKE DISTRIBUTION BOOSTS MOBILITY FOR NORTHERN PROVINCE CHIEF RETAINERS – CHIEF FWAMBO





August 20, 2025 – Kasama



The New Dawn Government has distributed 29 motorbikes to chief retainers in Northern Province, part of a nationwide rollout of 286 motorbikes aimed at addressing mobility challenges faced by traditional leaders.





The initiative follows President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to support traditional leadership as a vital partner in rural governance and development.





Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary for Technical Services in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Ms. Beauty Undi Phiri reaffirmed government’s commitment to equipping traditional leaders for more effective service.





Ms. Phiri reminded attendees that in 2022, President Hichilema launched a nationwide chiefs’ palace construction program. Currently, 126 palaces are under construction, including 15 in Northern Province, with nine nearing completion.





She also highlighted that in 2025, K468 million was allocated to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for Northern Province, with K89 million disbursed by June. Of this, 97 percent has been utilized, much of it on rural road rehabilitation. This year, 828 kilometers of feeder roads are scheduled for improvement under CDF, with an additional 126 kilometers being rehabilitated through the National Road Fund Agency.





Chief Fwambo of Mbala welcomed the motorbike distribution, noting that the vehicles would significantly improve the mobility of retainers working in remote areas with poor road access. “This gesture will help our retainers perform their duties more effectively,” he said.





House of Chiefs Provincial Chairperson, Chief Joseph Ntalasha of Matipa, also expressed gratitude, emphasizing that the empowerment would enhance grassroots service delivery.



©️ The Falcon News