Motsepe rules out politics, pledges focus on business and social impact





Billionaire businessman and CAF President Patrice Motsepe has dismissed speculation about a political career, saying his efforts to support South Africa are best made through business and philanthropy.



Speaking at the release of African Rainbow Minerals’ (ARM) financial results, Motsepe stressed, “I don’t need to enter politics to make a difference in South Africa. My focus remains on creating jobs, supporting communities, and driving economic growth.”





ARM’s latest results showed steady performance amid global market challenges, reflecting Motsepe’s business acumen. Beyond mining, he has championed African football as CAF President and invested in education, healthcare, and community initiatives through the Motsepe Foundation.





Motsepe concluded, “I’m committed to South Africa and Africa’s progress. That’s where my energy lies, and that’s where I’ll continue to make a difference.”