By Elly Katu

Mounting Questions for Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu as Prison Privileges, Escapes, and Security Breaches Become the Norm





Serious questions are increasingly being directed at Jack Mwiimbu, as critics argue that his ministry has become a weak point within the government’s security and corrections system.





The controversy has intensified following claims by opposition figures who have either served time in prison or recently been released, claiming they received special treatment unavailable to ordinary inmates.





One of the most explosive claims came from former lawmaker Munir Zulu, who during an interview with Emmanuel Mwamba on the EMV Podcast, said that whenever he was dissatisfied with conditions in prison, he simply invoked Mwiimbu’s name to secure changes.





Zulu claimed that when he objected to being held at Chimbokaila Prison, prison authorities initially refused to transfer him. However, after speaking directly with the minister, the transfer was approved almost immediately, and he was moved to Mwembeshi Maximum Prison, which many consider a more comfortable facility.





Zulu further said that while incarcerated he enjoyed extraordinary privileges, including access to a private refrigerator stocked with food and soft drinks, a private room, and even access to a cellphone and internet—amenities that critics say are far beyond what ordinary inmates receive.





Questions have also been raised about claims that other opposition detainees linked to the Patriotic Front, including Raphael Nakacinda, has been receiving similar preferential treatment.





But the controversy surrounding Mwiimbu’s tenure extends beyond prison privileges.



One of the most embarrassing security incidents occurred when former Lawmaker, and businessman Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda escaped from custody while under heavy guard during a hospital stay. At the time, authorities confirmed he had fled across the border into Zimbabwe.





Mwiimbu publicly assured the nation that Banda had been located and was in custody, adding that arrangements with Interpol and Zimbabwean authorities were underway to secure his extradition.



Yet more than a year later, Banda remains at large—raising fresh questions about what exactly happened to the government’s earlier assurances.





Critics argue the incident was a major national embarrassment and say the minister should have considered stepping down on moral grounds.



The controversy deepens further with other high-profile cases. Political figures such as Chishimba Kambwili, Chilufya Tayali, Emmanuel Mwamba and others all left the country while facing legal proceedings during the same period. Although Kambwili later returned voluntarily, critics say no clear explanation has been given as to why he was not charged for allegedly leaving while under legal restrictions.





Security concerns also surfaced when Hakainde Hichilema was stoned during a public appearance on the Copperbelt, an incident widely described as a serious breach of presidential security. The conflicting and confusing statements that followed only deepened public concern about the ministry’s preparedness and coordination.





Taken together, these incidents—special prison privileges, high-profile escapes, fugitives still at large, and security lapses—are fueling growing debate about the performance of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, under Mwiimbu’s leadership.





Critics are now asking blunt questions:

• Why are some inmates allegedly receiving privileges far beyond prison regulations?

• How did a high-profile detainee escape while under heavy guard and remain free more than a year later?

• Why have several politically exposed individuals managed to leave the country while facing legal proceedings?

• And how did a major security breach involving the President occur under the ministry’s watch?





Whether these incidents represent coincidence, systemic weaknesses, or deeper institutional problems remains a matter of intense public debate.





But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: pressure is mounting on Minister Jack Mwiimbu to provide clear answers.