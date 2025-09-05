Mozambican man returns to court for ex-girlfriend’s murder and attack on current girlfriend





Lazarus Lito Anthonio, a 26-year-old Mozambican national, is returning to the Temba Magistrates’ Court today, September 5, for a formal bail application.





He faces charges of murder and attempted murder following the fatal stabbing of his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend, Kgaogelo Marota, and the attempted murder of his current girlfriend on August 21, 2025, in Maubane, North West.





Anthonio was arrested the following day, August 22, after allegedly posting a video on social media confessing to the crimes. Community members and activists, including Marota’s family, have strongly opposed his bail, citing the brutality of the attacks and the ongoing gender-based violence crisis.





Marota had a protection order against Anthonio, which failed to prevent the attack. The case has sparked significant public outrage, with protests outside the court demanding justice.