Mozambican woman sentenced to 23 years for stepdaughter’s murder



The High Court of South Africa has sentenced Clara Masinga (37), a Mozambican national, to 23 years’ imprisonment for the premeditated murder of her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jennifer Gumbi.





Masinga, who lived with the child and her father in KwaMhlushwa, Malelane, Mpumalanga pleaded guilty to the crime.





In March 2015, she lured Jennifer with the promise of buying clothes, then, with an accomplice, poisoned her ice cream with rat poison. Jennifer’s body was later found in a shallow ditch near the Mlumati River.





In court, Masinga admitted her actions were unlawful and motivated by spite toward the child’s mother. The State highlighted the brutality of the act, including the desecration of the child’s body.





Judge Vukeya condemned the rise in domestic violence and killings of women and children, noting that no sentence could restore the child’s life. Masinga was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.