For the past weeks, the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces (FADM) have been conducting operations to find hidden cells and hideouts of Ahlu Sunna wal-Jama’a, also known as Islamic State Mozambique (ISM).

These terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province are notorious for raiding and burning entire towns, beheading civilians, and attacking security forces.

In February and March, Ahlu Sunna wal-Jama’a in southern Cabo Delgado province attacked 27 villages in four weeks.

In response, FADM is conducting special military operations.

Scouring is also being carried out outside Cabo Delgado province, where the militants are particularly strong.

As a result of the search, the Armed Forces discovered a cache of weapons and some papers near Malala in Nampula province.

According to a security analyst Gamal Abina who received images from a FADM fighter at the location of the cache, the documents and photos found along with a large number of various weapons indicate the next steps of the Islamic State Mozambique (ISM) group.

It is likely that their plans include an invasion of South Africa, as photos and maps of government buildings in Pretoria make clear.

In addition, the cache with weapons is notable not only for the variety of arsenal and ammunition, but also for the maps with the address of PMC Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) and photos of its leaders found there.

It is known that the company is headed by Max Dyck, son of its founder, former Zimbabwean Colonel Lionel Dyck.

DAG was also involved in special operations in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, where it supported the Mozambican armed forces in the fight against Islamists.

Thus, the found Ahlu Sunna wal-Jama’a cache should be a subject of study for the intelligence services of South Africa, because the data from the documents found in the cache allow to conclude that the IGM targets the leadership of the South African PMC Dyck Advisory Group, taking part in counter-terrorist operations against Islamists in Mozambique.

According to Gamal Abina, the cache, found at a distance from the location of the most active cells of the ISM, suggests that some groups of terrorists may have already completed the planning of terrorist attacks in South Africa and now we should fear their active actions.