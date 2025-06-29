Mozambique Grants Zambia Land for Dry Port in Nacala



Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says a dry port has been bequeathed to Zambia by the Government of Mozambique.





The development was revealed by Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Joao Matlombe, on the sidelines of the Global Transport Connectivity Forum 2025 at the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkey.





Mr. Tayali says the land has been acquired not only to strengthen bilateral relations but also to ease the means of doing business.



He assured that Zambia has already established a vibrant company, ZAMCARGO, which will administer the operations of the dry port in Mozambique, as it currently does in Namibia and Tanzania.





Mr. Tayali also disclosed that the government is engaging development partners such as the World Bank to help finance the feasibility study for the Chipata to Serenje Railway Project.





He explained that the railway project will eventually connect to the Chipata–Mchinji Railway Line in Malawi, linking to Nacala along Africa’s eastern seaboard, which is known for its operational efficiency.





Meanwhile, Mr. Matlombe directed his technical team to work closely with their Zambian counterparts to ensure the formalization of the project is treated with urgency.



Mr. Matlombe said Mozambique is ready to allocate land in Nacala to Zambia, and that it will be titled to avoid any form of encumbrances.

