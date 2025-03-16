MP CRITICIZES UPND HYPOCRISY IN CALLING FOR CHURCH INTERVENTION ON INSULTS



…take action against your members who have insulted Catholic Bishops before seeking moral authority to call for change says Hon Mpundu





Kitwe… Saturday March 15, 2025



Nkana Member of Parliament, Hon Binwell Mpundu, has strongly criticized the UPND and its newly appointed Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, for calling on the Church to condemn insults in political discourse.





In a statement, Hon Mpundu questioned Simuuwe’s sincerity, pointing out that maybe he had only recently returned to Zambia after living abroad.



The MP expressed disbelief that Simuuwe was now seeking the Church’s intervention, despite UPND officials attacking religious leaders in the past.





Hon Mpundu called out the UPND Secretary General of previously referring to Catholic Bishops as “Lucifers” and noted that Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, had declared war on the bishop in Chipata.



He further claimed that the government had been involved in persecuting clergy members, including Pastor Duncan Simuchimba of Kitwe, who was jailed for questioning council decisions.





Additionally, Hon Mpundu cited incidents where priests and pastors had been forced to apologize for preaching messages that did not align with the government’s stance.



He referenced a Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) pastor from Nkana constituency who was removed from his position.



The Nkana MP also condemned the behavior of some UPND youth leaders, particularly those in North-Western Province, whom he condemned for insulting former President Edgar Lungu and even making threats against him.





Hon Mpundu argued that the ruling party had tolerated and even encouraged a culture of insults, particularly among its supporters.



He challenged UPND leaders to first take action against their own members who had insulted others before seeking moral authority to call for change.





In particular, he called for disciplinary measures against Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima, who insulted the people of Luapula, and the UPND Secretary General for his remarks against Bishop Alick Banda.





Hon Mpundu insisted that those calling for fairness and respect must demonstrate leadership by upholding the same standards.



He concluded by telling Simuuwe that he was “on his own” in this matter, accusing the UPND of hypocrisy and urging them to stop involving the Church in what he termed as “cheap and hypocritical calls.”