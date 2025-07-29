MP Raises Alarm Over Controversial Sugilite Truck Disposal in Mansa



Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has expressed outrage over the outcome of the high-profile sugilite case in Mansa, describing it as “heartbreaking” and pledging to take the matter to Parliament for further scrutiny.





In a statement, Mpundu disclosed that the court proceedings surrounding a truckload of sugilite a highly valuable semi-precious mineral have concluded, with several high-ranking individuals acquitted while others were fined.





Those previously implicated include former Luapula Province officials such as the Provincial Minister, Permanent Secretary, District Commissioners, senior police officers, and known political cadres.





However, the most startling revelation, according to Mpundu, is that the impounded truck filled with sugilite was allegedly handed over to a named Indian businessman who was neither a party to the court case nor the license holder of the mine from which the minerals were extracted.





“This is unacceptable. A truck full of sugilite is a national asset that could finance critical infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and even offset the costs of unnecessary projects like the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway under the dubious PPP model,” Mpundu charged.





He accused the system of corruption and called the transaction “bogus,” warning that those responsible for such questionable dealings will be held accountable once a new government is in power.





“I will table this matter in Parliament. We need answers on why the sugilite was not seized by the state. Zambia’s mineral wealth must benefit its citizens, not enrich a few connected individuals,” he stated.





Mpundu reaffirmed his commitment to prudent resource management and promised that, under a future government, mineral resources like sugilite would be used to uplift local communities and boost national development.





The controversy has reignited public concern over transparency in the mining sector and the handling of Zambia’s natural resources especially in provinces like Luapula, which are rich in valuable minerals.





Meanwhile, efforts to get an official comment from the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, as well as the Anti-Corruption Commission, were still underway by press time.



©️ KUMWESU | July 29, 2025