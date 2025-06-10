MPALI PRODUCER TAKES TO COPYRIGHT WITH PACRA



Renowned Zambian Movie Director and MPALI Producer Frank Sibbuku yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Patents And Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) for an engagement on how he can protect his creative works.





Aside from Mpali a series which has a continental foot-print showing in SADC and East African countries, Frank has movies like Zuza, The Red Bag and Take One under his belt among others.





During an engagement on Copyrighting his movies with Patents And Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) Deputy Registrar Intellectual Property Chewe Chilufya, Frank hinted on new movies currently under production including one on Zambia’s founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.





He also touched on The Red Bag 2, an All Star comedy currently under production which features the likes of comedians like Ba Matero, Bikilon and Difikoti, Mwine Mushi, Kay Star, Ndine Emma, Vubwi and Shupiwe from Mpali among others.





Mr. Chewe reiterated PACRA’s commitment in working with creatives such as actors and movie producers to protect their works.





He noted that Copyright is an important part of Intellectual Property as it protects their interests.



And Frank said he wants to protect all his works with PACRA because of a lot of resources and time that go in their production.





Registration for Copyright with PACRA only costs K500 and a person registering is required to provide a sample of their works.





Copyright protects Literary works which include things like novels, poems, short stories, periodicals, essays, dictionaries, manuscripts, periodicals, and articles.





Musical Works consisting of musical notes and lyrics in a musical composition are also covered while extending to Audio/visual Works such as films, online videos, television shows, video games.





Sound Recordings, Artistic works like paintings, Architectural works, and Dramatic works which include plays, operas, etc.