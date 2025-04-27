MPEZENI COMMENDS GOVERNMENT FOR BUILDING DAMS



Paramount Chief MPEZENI of the Ngoni people has commended government for constructing dams in his Chiefdom, saying the move will boost agriculture and livestock farming.



And Paramount Chief MPEZENI is happy with the government for constructing Chiefs’ palaces across the country.



He has also called on government to begin the distribution of fertiliser early, as the rainfall pattern has been good in Eastern province.



The traditional leader also thanked President HICHILEMA for gracing this year’s Ncwala traditional ceremony as a sign of respect and commitment to traditional leadership.



He says traditional leaders will always work with the government.



The paramount Chief was speaking when Special Assistant to the President for Politics, LEVY NGOMA called on him at his Ephendukeni Palace in Chipata.



And Mr. NGOMA reiterated President HICHILEMA’s commitment to work with traditional leaders to develop the country.



He further called for traditional leaders’ to combat the rising cases of defilement in the country, saying government has stepped up measures to punish perpetrators of the vice.



Mr. NGOMA also said President HICHILEMA is determined to lead the irrigation farming drive in the quest to attain food security in the country.



He was accompanied by Eastern Province Minister PETER PHIRI and some members from the UPND.



ZNBC