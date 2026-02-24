MPEZENI REJECTS PROPOSED DELIMITATION MAP OF RE-ALIGNING LUANGENI WARDS





By Samuel Khwawe



Paramount Chief Mpezeni has rejected the proposed delimitation map which suggested the isolation of some wards in Luangeni and Chipata Central Constituencies and named the new constituency Nsingo





Paramount Chief Mpezeni and his sub-chiefs summoned the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chipata District Electoral Officer, Dulani Phiri, to Ephendeni Palace together with Ngoni chiefs, expressing disapproval of what was resolved on 16th February 2026 during the delimitation sitting and stating that the chiefs were not consulted.





Chief Kapatamoyo and Sairi accused politicians of being disrespectful to the chiefs, who are custodians of the land and the people.



