Mpezeni summons TBZ and East PS over tobacco farmers!



Paramount Chief Mpezeni has summoned the Tobacco Board of Zambia TBZ and the Eastern Provincial Administration to his palace on Friday, September 19, 2025 to provide an explanation as to why some tobacco farmers who sold tobacco and were contracted by tobacco companies have not been paid, with others having their tobacco not bought yet.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni has expressed sadness that farmers can be receiving such treatment and asked government representatives and farmers to hold a meeting at Ephendeni Palace to help farmers get their money.





According to some farmers, they sold tobacco way back in May to Haven Tobacco Company but have not been paid, while those who were contracted by Tobacco Trading Company (TTC) have not yet had their tobacco bought.





Some farmers are sleeping in the cold while others are sleeping in toilets to have their tobacco sold in Chipata City.



-Diamond TV