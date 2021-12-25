By Ernest Chanda and Peter Sukwa

PARLIAMENT yesterday approved a motion urging government to introduce legislation on lifestyle audit.

The private member’s motion was introduced by two UPND members of parliament who felt that the law would enhance the fight against corruption.

Mwembeshi UPND member of parliament Machila Jamba introduced the motion, urging the government to introduce a lifestyle audit.

“Thank you, Madam Speaker. I beg to move that the House urges the government to introduce legislation on lifestyle audit in order to enhance the fight against corruption,” said Jamba.

His Luena counterpart Mubita Anakoka seconded the motion.

Explaining the motion, Jamba said it was not targeted at anyone.

“From the outset, I must mention that this motion is not targeted at any individual, but aimed at ensuring the institutions that are mandated to fight corruption are given the necessary leverage to rid our country of the vicious scourge,” he said. “Madam Speaker, it goes without saying that corruption has many damaging effects on society. It weakens institutions which are critical to good governance, democracy and the rule of law. In addition, it leads to widespread economic inefficiencies which exacerbate social inequalities.”

Jamba explained the negative effects of corruption.

“Further, corruption distorts competition in the market place. For instance, when corruption is endemic with high levels of patronage and cronyism, merit in awarding contracts and jobs is ignored in preference for politically connected individuals and companies that in most cases lack the necessary capacity to deliver the desired results…” said Jamba.

And in seconding the motion, Anakoka said the current anti-corruption laws were not enough to fight the scourge.

“It’s a kind of motion, Madam Speaker, which seeks to take the fight against corruption from theory into practice. Madam Speaker, the people of Luena, the people of Shiwang’andu, the people of Kaputa, the people of Malambo know very well that one of the reasons why they are still languishing in poverty this day, aside incompetence that has been displayed by some previous regimes, is corruption,” he said. “They have seen their leaders becoming stinking rich while their lives remain in misery. Madam Speaker, this motion is premised on the realisation that whilst we have got legal frameworks that are in existence at the moment, the people that have been seeking to deprive the population of their God-given resources have been staying one step ahead of the current legal framework.”

Anakoka cited some weaknesses in the current anti-corruption laws.

“I note, Madam Speaker, that the focus in the financial intelligence centre Act, the ACC Act, the DEC, Madam Speaker, is on people who actually participate in the transactions.

Meanwhile, many people have been left to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth without being called to account. And this motion, Madam Speaker, will close that loophole…” said Anakoka.

But some members of parliament rejected the motion, arguing that it was targetting certain individuals.

Nyimba Independent member of parliament Menyani Zulu opposed the motion.

“Madam Speaker, I do not support the motion because what this lifestyle to me means is to know the food we will be eating and how we eat and how many girlfriends we have as members of parliament,” he argued.

Zulu explained that he was not against the fight against corruption but that the motion was mostly targeting members of parliament’s lifestyle.

His Nkana counterpart Binwell Mpundu argued that such a law would promote poverty in the country.

“We are the only country which enjoys poverty. Madam Speaker, I should be quick to mention that there are certain laws in this country which were made to target individuals such as theft of motor vehicle to be unbailable, which should not be allowed like the one in motion now,” debated Mpundu. “I don’t expect people to ask me where I get my suits and shoes, and I pray that this law should not see the light of day because it is mischievous as we must encourage people to be billionaires in the country.”

But Feira PF member of parliament Emmanuel Tembo supported the motion, further suggesting that it should encompass all sectors.

He said the law should also include corruption recoveries from foreigners.

Solwezi East UPND member of parliament Alex Katakwe also supported the motion, arguing that lifestyle audit would be a tool for accountability.