MPS FACE THREATS AFTER CONSTITUTION VOTES



GOVERNMENT says it is aware that some Members of Parliament have been receiving death threats following their vote in support of the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 in the National Assembly.



Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has called on traditional leaders to offer support to the Members of Parliament who voted for the amendment.





Mr. Mweetwa said this when Senior Chief Puta of Chienge District in Luapula Province paid a courtesy call on him at his office today.



Mr. Mweetwa said Government remains committed to serving the people with humility and accountability.





He said President Hakainde Hichilema continually reminds Cabinet Ministers that leadership is a privilege bestowed by the people and must be exercised in their best interests.





Meanwhile, Senior Chief Puta of Chienge District said the introduction of free education has helped bring many young girls out of early marriages.





He said prior to the policy, traditional leaders’ often encountered resistance from parents when attempting to remove girls from early marriages due to the high cost of schooling.





The traditional leader commended President Hichilema for prioritising education, saying the policy has restored hope among vulnerable children and strengthened efforts to end child marriages.



ZNBC