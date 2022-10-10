MPS GET LUNGU EXCITED

…but if his immunity is lifted PF will be affected, warns Kazabu

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

THE PF will be affected if Edgar Lungu’s immunity is lifted, warns Luxon Kazabu.

Kazabu, who served as deputy livestock and fisheries minister in the Michael Sata administration, noted that Lungu got motivated to says things he should not be saying each time his PF colleagues go to visit him.

He challenged Lungu to entice his members of parliament to support the motion to lift his immunity “if and when it is tabled in the House so that he can have his day in court”.

“Edgar Lungu’s knows the consquences of his immunity being lifted and it will not only end up with him but his vehicle the Patriotic Front. One can only imagine what will happen to the PF if his immunity is lifted and it is very easy all he has to do is to tell his MPs to support such a motion so that a two-thirds majority is attained then we will see what happens when the matter goes to court. But definitely you can tell that it will affect the PF as a party,” Kazabu said.

He said he almost gave Lungu a mark for retiring into a quiet corner but had to withdraw it after “Lungu’s rantings over his immunity and other issues”.

“Lungu gets motivated each time his colleagues got to visit him and tell him that they are with him and will give him solidarity. He gets motivated and this is how he begins to say things he shouldn’t be saying. What he says is depriving him of the statesmanship. He is the only surviving former head of state and so he has all the space to win the support of Zambians as a person who once held the highest office,” said Kazabu. “But if he continues to get excited each time his colleagues go to visit him he will not attained the statesmanship status which entails all Zambians to go to him and seek counsel. I think he is still politically tilted.”

Last Thursday Lungu said he is ready to face the law if he stole during his tenure as president.

He is unhappy that he, as well as his former government officials and family members, have been subjects of investigation for crimes allegedly committed when he was president.

Lungu was particularly displeased that the Drug Enforcement Commission went to a piece of land that he owns to carry out investigations.

He appealed to his successor Hakainde Hichilema to start the process of removing his constitutional immunity from prosecution so that he can clear his name.

“He who alleges, must prove and we will defend ourselves,” Lungu told PF members of parliament and supporters from who visited him. “My urge is that may the president institute the lifting of my immunity by going to parliament to lay a case so that he can eventually prove what crimes I committed.”