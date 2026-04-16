MPS, LOCAL LEADERS DEFECT TO UPND IN BOOST TO RULING PARTY



Several Members of Parliament and local authority leaders have defected from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Those who have crossed over include Chitambo Member of Parliament Remember Chanda Mutale, Serenje Member of Parliament (Independent) Emmanuel Banda, and Muchinga Member of Parliament (Independent), alongside several key PF local leaders.





Also defecting are Serenje Town Council Chairperson Staivous Mulumba and Chitambo Town Council Chairperson Brian Mwelwa, both formerly aligned with the PF.





Speaking during the announcement, the leaders said their decision was motivated by the need to support national development and align themselves with the vision of President Hakainde Hichilema.





They praised the administration for its focus on economic recovery, unity, and inclusive growth, noting that working with the ruling party would enhance service delivery and accelerate infrastructure and social development programmes in their respective constituencies.





“We want to deliver tangible development to our people, and this alignment will help us achieve that,” one of the leaders said.





President Hichilema, flanked by UPND officials, welcomed the defectors, describing their move as a sign of growing confidence in the government’s leadership and policy direction.





Among those present were Kabwe Member of Parliament Chrizoster Phiri, Princess Kasune, Paul Kabuswe, and Frank Museba Tayali, among others.





UPND officials said the party remains open to working with leaders from different political backgrounds who are committed to national progress and development.



UPND MT