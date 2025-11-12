MPs should be included in councils to oversee CDF projects, ZIIMA submits to technical committee





THE Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has called for elected Members of Parliament to be included in local councils, arguing that they play a crucial role in planning programs and projects in their constituencies.





In his submission to the Constitution Amendment Committee currently holding public sittings in Lusaka, ZIIMA president Jaja Coulibaly noted that MPs, like councilors have the responsibility to participate in the development and oversight of initiatives at the local level.





Coulibaly said with the recent increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), MPs should be actively involved in planning CDF projects to ensure they fulfil the promises made to their constituents during campaigns.





He highlighted that elected MPs were part of councils prior to 2016 constitutional amendment, making their inclusion a return to established practice that strengthens local government.





He also submitted that it is unfair to limit the terms of mayors and council chairpersons while MPs have no term limits.



“We therefore propose that these term limits be

removed as they are discriminatory to the holders of these offices. If not, then the same term limits should be extended to Members of Parliament,”Coulibaly said.





On the proposal to align the terms for Parliament and councils to five years, Coulibaly submitted that councilors elected at the same time as MPs should not have their terms shortened, as both perform similar functions at different levels and therefore both bodies should serve for the same period.





He added that ZIIMA supports the proposal to allow the Attorney General and Solicitor General to remain in office after a general election until new appointees are in place.



“These are important offices that should not be left vacant even for a day. It is therefore that, just like Permanent Secretaries and other civil service office bearers, the Attorney General and Solicitor General should be allowed to remain in office until the winner of the presidential election is sworn in and decides to either keep or replace them,” he added.





Additionally, Coulibaly welcomed the proposal to clarify the period within which an election petition must be concluded, noting that clear timelines are essential to prevent situations like the 2016 presidential election petition, ensure timely delivery of justice and lower costs for litigants at all levels, including presidential, parliamentary and local government.





He further submitted the increase in constituency-based seats in the National Assembly from 156 to 211, adding that many existing constituencies are outdated and no longer reflect the country’s population of over 20 million.





“Expanding these seats will give more Zambians the chance to participate in governance while attracting capable leaders into politics.”



By Sharon Zulu



Credit: Kalemba