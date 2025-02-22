MPs Should Not Claim Credit for CDF Projects, Says Ndola Mayor



Ndola… Saturday February 22, 2025



Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati has criticized Members of Parliament (MPs) who take credit for Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects, stating that their role is limited to being part of the committee that receives and proposes development initiatives.





In a statement, Kalyati emphasized that MPs should not present CDF-funded projects as their personal achievements, as the actual implementation and supervision of these projects fall under local councils.



He explained that the process begins with Ward Development Committees (WDCs) and Area Councillors, who submit development proposals to the council.





From there, the council oversees the entire project lifecycle, including contractor selection, budgeting, supervision, and final commissioning.



“It is the council that receives proposals, advertises for contractors, appoints engineers, supervises the works, and approves completion,” Kalyati stated.





He added that upon completion, projects are handed over to relevant government ministries, such as the Ministry of Health for hospitals and the Ministry of Education for schools.



The mayor expressed concern over MPs imposing themselves as “Guests of Honour” during project handovers, questioning how an MP, who represents the constituency, could be considered a guest.





He specifically mentioned Ndola’s MPs—Hon. Frank Tayali (Ndola Central), Hon. Mwambazi Warren Chisha (Bwana Mkubwa), Hon. Lloyd Lubosha (Chifubu), and Hon. Kanengo Bernard (Kabushi)—stating that none of them should claim credit for CDF projects.





According to Kalyati, recognition for CDF projects should go to President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing the fund, the Ministry of Finance for releasing funds promptly, the Ministry of Local Government for overseeing council works, and local authorities for ensuring prudent use of resources.





The mayor further reminded MPs that their primary responsibilities are to make laws, provide budget oversight, and lobby for development, rather than taking credit for projects managed by local councils.





He urged the public not to allow MPs to mislead them, noting that CDF has existed since 1995 under the MMD government and has steadily increased over time.





“My 2025 campaign is to remove MPs from CDF and bring them to serve as councillors,” declared Mayor Kalyati.