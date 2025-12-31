MPs WHO VOTED FOR BILL 7 REMAIN EXPELLED FROM PF – LUBINDA



Patriotic Front (PF) faction Acting President Given Lubinda has maintained that Members of Parliament who voted in support of Act No. 13 of 2025, formerly Bill 7, remain expelled from the party, describing their actions as gross indiscipline.





Mr. Lubinda said the affected MPs dug their own political graves by supporting the bill, stating that the party had already shown them the way out for betraying its principles.





He explained that by voting for the bill, the MPs betrayed the trust of Zambians, their electorates, and the party that adopted them into public office.





Speaking at a media briefing, the former Justice Minister noted that history has consistently shown that leaders who betray the people’s trust ultimately destroy both their political careers and the parties they support.





Mr. Lubinda further charged that the Zambian people would be the final judges of the MPs’ actions, insisting that their support for Bill 7 amounted to serious indiscipline within the party.



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

SunFmTvNews