🚨 MPUMALANGA HOUSE OF HORROR: BELGIAN MAN AND 75-YEAR-OLD DUTCH WOMAN KILLED DURING BRUTAL MARLOTH PARK ROBBERY





South Africans were left shocked after a horrific home invasion in Marloth Park, Mpumalanga, claimed the lives of Belgian national Koenraad Collier (53) and 75-year-old Dutch woman Alberta van der Meer in October 2019.





According to reports, armed suspects forced their way into the property before overpowering the occupants during a violent robbery. The victims were allegedly tied up and gagged, with both later dying after being unable to breathe.





The attack sent shockwaves through the Marloth Park community, a popular tourism destination situated near the Kruger National Park and frequented by both local and international visitors.





In a remarkable turn amid the tragedy, two other occupants of the home reportedly survived the ordeal after a panic alarm was activated, allowing emergency responders and security teams to react.





The case reignited concerns about violent crime, home invasions and the safety of residents and tourists in South Africa. Community organisations and residents called for stronger policing and improved security measures following the attack.





Years later, the tragedy remains one of the incidents often cited in discussions about violent crime and the impact such attacks have on families, communities and South Africa’s international image.





💔 REMEMBERING KOENRAAD COLLIER AND ALBERTA VAN DER MEER: Two lives lost in a brutal robbery that shocked Mpumalanga and drew international attention to concerns about violent crime in South Africa. 🕊️🇿🇦🇧🇪🇳🇱