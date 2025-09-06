MPUNDU DENOUNCES SELECTIVE APPLICATION OF THE LAW



NKANA Independent Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu says under the UPND government, there is selective application of the law.





And Mpundu says the UPND is the worst performing government in Zambia’s history.



In an interview with Daily Revelation on Tuesday, Mpundu said he was arrested and taken to court for telling his supporters to defend themselves when attacked.





He said President Hakainde Hichilema when he was in opposition used to do the same, and no one arrested him.





“So contrary to those who are saying there is democracy, I am facing court issues for simply speaking and for simply saying, exactly what HH used to say in opposition”.





“When l called the opposition members to defend themselves, didn’t HH call on his supporters to be defending themselves?” Asked Mpundu.





“HH went to a point where he was saying, defend yourselves and even attack them ten times. Who arrested him? Nobody. HH said if they came with pangas, also attack them with pangas.



