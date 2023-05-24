MR GIVEN LUBINDA,DO YOUR RESEARCH BEFORE YOU CONDEMN CDF

Authored By Mupishi Jones

I want to send an appeal to those in leadership positions at whatever level to do thorough research on the information that they are sending to the general public.Mr Given Lubinda released a presser yesterday where he unleashed attacks on the commissioning of the newly procured CDF Land cruisers to constituencies.

Mr Lubinda should realize that today’s generation of youths are different from those of yesteryears.You can’t feed today’s youths with half baked information and expect to be respected as a leader because they will catch your lies sooner or later on internet and social media outlets.

Mr Lubinda seem to be condemning in the strongest terms a CDF activity which he doesn’t fully understand.Even ordinary citizens can tell that he doesn’t have enough information on the operational structure of this CDF.

Mr Lubinda condemns the President for commissioning and handing over these vehicles to constituencies saying the resources used could have been used to buy medicines and medical supplies in our health care facilities.Just this will tell you that Mr Lubinda is ill-informed on the different components of this CDF.Let me school Mr Lubinda that the 2022 CDF of K25.7m had K1,285,000 administrative component meant for activities such as project commissioning and project handover ceremonies.This component is what finances the various project commissioning and hand over ceremonies that the citizens watch on TV everyday.

This administrative component was budgeted way back for activities such as what Lubinda is condemning today.Using this component to buy medicine would be misapplication of funds and one can be answerable to auditors and at PAC for that.

I request Mr Lubinda to familiarize himself with the CDF guidelines before exposing his inadequacies in public.

Secondly,Mr Lubinda talks about 56 out of a total of 70 vehicles have been given to UPND controlled Councils in Southern and Western Provinces leaving only 9 to PF controlled Councils and 8 to independent controlled Councils.

Again Mr Lubinda is exhibiting alarming levels of ignorance.It grinds inside me to think that this is the same man who was heading our justice system in our country.

To begin with,these vehicles were financed by individual constituencies in all the 156 constituencies countrywide.All the 156 constituencies received a total of K25.7m including the cost of this very vehicle.

I guess Mr Lubinda is being economical with the truth because he should have mentioned those constituencies that have not received these vehicles if indeed he had full information on what he wanted us to believe.I don’t know whether Mr Lubinda doesn’t know that this is the second batch of vehicles to be distributed and that the first batch went quietly to those constituencies he’s claiming have been segregated.

How can President Hakainde Hichilema send K23.7m to all 156 constituencies for CDF programs only to come and fail to send a K1m vehicle which is meant to monitor the K23.7 m projects? Does it make sense? When President Hakainde Hichilema was distributing this K23.7m to all the 156 constituencies,Mr Lubinda was quiet.

When the UPND government at the request of councils themselves to procure these vehicles on their behalf, the same Lubinda and his team condemned the move, others even went to court.Today, when these vehicles are being distributed,they want to become concerned citizens, how?

Let’s just be fair,we are not asking you to like Bally, but please give credit where it’s due.Bally is miles ahead of you guys in this game.

Don’t hate the player, hate the game.

I submit

Mupishi Jones