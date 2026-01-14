Mr Hichilema has betrayed our farmers – FRED M’MEMBE

Fellow citizens,
Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s administration promised to pay our farmers by 10 January. That promise was not kept despite knowing that this is their first and last term of office.
Across Southern, Copperbelt, and beyond, farmers waited. Some are still waiting for the money they earned through hard work and sacrifice.
This is not just a delay. It is a betrayal of those who feed our nation.
When farmers are not paid, fields go untilled. Families go without. The future of agriculture is at risk.
The Socialist Party believes farmers deserve better.
This is Mr Hichilema’s last term of office. It will be remembered not for what was promised but for what was neglected.
Come August, let us remember this moment. Let us choose leadership that honours its word and puts the people first.
The ballot is our voice. Let us use it.
It’s like you are still behind, just take a break and drive to Chongwe, Chisamba, Mkushi or Mumbwa and visit some Banks there, you will see that most of the farmers if not all of them are already paid. Money issues are sensitive and procedural, so all the farmers could not be paid exactly on the day or days the government promised. But at the end of the day what’s important is the payment and farmers have been paid.
An elderly gentleman expresses his inability to settle his taxes and bank loans. Mr. Fred, it is advisable for you to remain silent in order to preserve your respect. To date, your dignity and integrity have been undermined by your own outbursts. You now resemble a camel attempting to pass through the eye of a needle. This will never occur, Mr. Fred Membe.Being the President,I doubt if it will ever happen
Dishonest Fred, sit down