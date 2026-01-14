Mr Hichilema has betrayed our farmers – FRED M’MEMBE

Fellow citizens,



Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s administration promised to pay our farmers by 10 January. That promise was not kept despite knowing that this is their first and last term of office.





Across Southern, Copperbelt, and beyond, farmers waited. Some are still waiting for the money they earned through hard work and sacrifice.





This is not just a delay. It is a betrayal of those who feed our nation.



When farmers are not paid, fields go untilled. Families go without. The future of agriculture is at risk.





The Socialist Party believes farmers deserve better.



This is Mr Hichilema’s last term of office. It will be remembered not for what was promised but for what was neglected.





Come August, let us remember this moment. Let us choose leadership that honours its word and puts the people first.



The ballot is our voice. Let us use it.