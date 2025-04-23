Mr HICHILEMA IS GIVING POLITICIANS A BAD NAME!- Fred M’membe

Mr HICHILEMA IS GIVING POLITICIANS A BAD NAME!



In opposition, Mr Hakainde Hichilema rejected changes to Zambia’s Constitution that would have increased the number of parliamentary constituencies and nominated MPs.



In power, Mr Hichilema is proposing to change Zambia’s Constitution to increase the number of parliamentary constituencies and nominated MPs!



Does this man have the capacity to feel shame? How can someone change their positions on fundamental issues so easily and go about their life totally unaffected? What kind of a person are we dealing with?



“Any man who changes his principles depending on whom he is dealing with is not a man who can lead a nation” – Nelson Mandela



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party