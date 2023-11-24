Mr Ibu’s wife is demanding a house from the donation money” Actress Doris Ogala alleges as she spills teas about the actor’s wife

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has made some strong allegations about ailing actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris.



Taking to her Instagram page, she alleged that the actor’s wife is demanding a house from the money donated to her husband for his treatment. According to the report, she wants to use the money to repair and buy a new house, which she claims is leaking.

Doris alleged that from the donation, N2.5 million was transferred to Stella’s account for her upkeep.



In another post, Doris Ogala raised an important question as to why Mr Ibu made his son a signatory to his account and ignored his wife.