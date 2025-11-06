MR LAMECK MANGANI SPOKE ON HIS OWN, WE DISTANCE OURSELVES AS CF YOUTH WING – CHONGU





… cautions party leaders, members and functionaries to desist from undermining President Harry Kalaba with careless statements going against his position



LUSAKA, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER, 06, 2025



CITIZENS First National Youth Chairman Maxwell Chongu has cautioned party members,leaders and functionaries to desist from undermining party President Harry Kalaba with careless statements going against his position.





Mr. Chongu has told Smart Eagles in a statement released today that Mr. Kalaba was on firm ground with regards to his statement on President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to attend the inauguration ceremony in Tanzania.





Mr. Chongu said the Ctizens first party youth has distanced itself from the statement issued by party member and Chipata central parliamentary aspiring candidate Lameck Mangani.





He said the youth wing strongly reaffirms and solidly supports the position of party President Harry Kalaba considering that even SADC called Tanzania’s elections a sham.





“Since 1964 Zambia has enjoyed a global status of being a beacon of peace, tranquility and stability on the african continent not forgetting it’s key role in helping african countries gain independence another accolade that has landed on Zambia to be recognized as a champion of democracy. Zambia has a good record of always taking the side of the oppressed and never the oppressors, when South africa was going through apartheid our founding father *Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda* chose to side with the people of south africa not bilateral or business engagement that will benefit Zambia,” Mr. Chongu said.





“We want to strongly state that no bilateral or business engagement should be more important than human life as such it’s our strong belief that President Hakainde Hichilema could have shun that event or rather delegate a junior government official as one way of diplomatically boycotting the inauguration which saw loss of lives,” he adds





“We understand that people will argue that his trip was in good faith considering activities of economic value that Zambia benefits from Tanzania, however we want to remind Zambians that the same could have been the reason for him to travel to Zimbabwe considering that our highest records in terms of exports show that they go through Zimbabwe but he chose not to attend the inauguration ceremony but to delegate a government official,” Mr. Chongu said.





And Mr. Chongu said it is wrong to say Zambia needs Tanzania, when it’s the other way round considering revenue generated by the tanzanian government from Zambia.





“To those that insist that Zambia needed to cement it’s diplomatic ties with Tanzania hence the trip our question to you is what will happen when the current President of Tanzania leaves office and those oppressed by the regime take over office what will remain of our relationship with the people of Tanzania,” Mr. Chongu said.



SmartEagles2025