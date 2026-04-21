Mr. P Of P Square Moves Birthday Away from His Twin Brother Paul

Peter Okoye, one half of the former iconic duo P-Square, has changed his birthday celebration date in a move seen as symbolizing his growing distance from his twin brother Paul Okoye.

The singer, popularly known as Mr. P, has announced that he will now celebrate his birthday on November 30 instead of November 18 the date he shares with his twin brother.

The twins, born on November 18, 1981, had traditionally marked the occasion together. However, Peter stated that he will no longer accept birthday messages or gifts on that date, describing the decision as personal.

The development comes amid the final collapse of P-Square, which officially split in 2024 after years of public disagreements over management, finances, and family control.

Earlier this year, Peter declared the group’s reunion “done and dusted,” confirming that the brothers have gone their separate ways permanently.