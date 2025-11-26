MR PRESIDENT WE DON’T HATE YOU – Dr. Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa

MR PRESIDENT WE DON’T HATE YOU



By Dr. Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa



Yesterday, during the press briefing, the President stated that the people’s opposition to amending the constitution stems from a personal dislike towards him due to his birthplace.





Before I delve into this issue and provide reasons why we oppose the amendment, I would like to clarify that I personally do not harbor any animosity towards you. Despite hailing from a different region, I vigorously campaigned for you and the current Member of Parliament for Kabwe Central Constituency, utilizing my personal resources, including my vehicle, fuel, money, and food. Not only did I sacrifice my resources, but also my life and family, as well as my job, which your government terminated after my sacrifices for your campaign. Despite these sacrifices, I did not receive any benefits.





Having established this, I would like to provide reasons why we are opposed to Bill 7 of 2025, drawing parallels with previous constitutional amendments. In 1991, Zambians agreed to amend the constitution to facilitate a transition to multiparty democracy. The 1972 introduction of one-party participatory democracy had led to Zambia becoming a Second Republic. Therefore, the 1991 amendment marked a return to multiparty democracy, ushering in the Third Republic.





In 1996, the MMD government, under President Chiluba’s leadership, amended the constitution to introduce the parentage clause. However, this amendment was not in line with the wishes of the Zambian people, who had rejected it. President Chiluba pushed through the amendment, effectively imposing it on the Zambian people, primarily to prevent President Kaunda from participating in the election. Similarly, the UPND government is attempting to impose Bill 7 on the Zambian people against their will.





In 2016, the constitution was amended after President Lungu signed it into law on January 5, 2016. Although 2016 was an election year, the constitutional amendment process began in 2005 when President Mwanawasa established the Mungomba Constitution Review Commission. The Zambian people drove the desire to amend the constitution, seeking to introduce the concept of running mates to avoid presidential by-elections. Additionally, they advocated for the inclusion of the 50+1 requirement and a minimum educational requirement of a Grade 12 certificate for presidential, parliamentary, mayoral, and local government candidates. Unfortunately, President Mwanawasa passed away in 2008 before realizing the amendment. President Rupiah Banda continued the process, but it was eventually rejected due to deviations from its original purpose.





In 2011, upon the Patriotic Front’s assumption of power under Michael Sata’s leadership, the populace demanded a new constitution prior to the 2016 General Elections. This demand was driven by the desire to incorporate several key provisions, including the 50+1 rule, the designation of the Vice President as the Running Mate, the requirement of a Grade 12 certificate for candidates, and the amendment of the Bill of Rights to encompass Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. Notably, the current Bill of Rights exclusively addresses Political and Civil Rights. Given that the amendment of the Bill of Rights necessitates a Referendum, the PF government proposed a two-phase approach to adopting the proposed constitution. Sata appointed the former Chief Justice, Annel Silungwe to lead the Committee of Experts.





The initial phase involved parliamentary approval, which was secured in 2015 following the death of President Sata and the ascension of President Edgar Lungu. The proposed constitution was subsequently signed into law on January 5, 2016. A Referendum aimed at amending the Bill of Rights was held concurrently with the 2016 General Elections. However, the Referendum failed to materialize due to opposition from the UPND.





In 2019, the PF government attempted to amend the constitution through Bill 10, whose content closely mirrored that of Bill 7. Zambians, including myself, rejected Bill 10 due to its perceived shortcomings as a piece of legislation. Despite widespread opposition from various stakeholders, including the Roman Catholic Church and the Oasis Forum, the PF government endeavored to push Bill 10 through. Ultimately, the bill failed to pass in Parliament, prompting celebrations among the Zambian populace. We collectively stood in opposition to Bill 10, aligning ourselves with the UPND party.





Our rejection of Bill 10 was predicated on the same reasons that underpin our current rejection of Bill 7. It is essential to emphasize that our opposition to Bill 7 is not motivated by animosity towards you based on your birthplace, Mr. President. Rather, our stance is grounded in the conviction that Bill 7, much like Bill 10, constitutes a flawed and detrimental piece of legislation. The pernicious nature of Bill 7 is evident, and its implementation would have far-reaching, adverse consequences for democracy. While your administration may be driven by a desire to consolidate power through Bill 7, it is crucial to recognize that this bill will ultimately prove detrimental to your own interests. The reality is that the UPND will not remain in power indefinitely, and it is essential to acknowledge that the Church, which you are currently criticizing, will be required by the UPND in the future, just as it was by your administration in 2021.



As a defender and promoter of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as good governance, my stance on these issues is well-documented.