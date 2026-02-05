MRS HICHILEMA ENGAGES GHANA’s FIRST LADY ON WOMEN AND YOUTH EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVES





Earlier today, Zambia’s First Lady Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema held cordial discussions with Ghana’s First Lady, Madam Lordina Mahama, focused on strengthening cooperation in advancing social development programmes benefiting women, children, and young people.





Mrs. Hichilema said the meeting provided an opportunity to share key initiatives being implemented through her office across Zambia, particularly programmes aimed at empowering women and girls, ending child marriage, and improving maternal and infant health services.





She reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to continued cooperation with Ghana and expressed optimism about future collaboration to uplift communities, especially women and youth.





The First Lady further noted her interest in learning more about the Lordina Foundation and its work supporting underprivileged children and women in Ghana, stating that partnerships between countries could help expand the impact of such social interventions.





Mrs. Hichilema added that through strengthened collaboration, countries could achieve greater progress in improving the welfare of their people.