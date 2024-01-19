MRS SHIKAPWASHA FORMALLY ARREST AND CHARGED FOR THE MURD£R OF LIEUTENANT GENERAL RONALD SHIKAPWASHA RETIRED

The Zambia Police Service says it has formally charged and arrested Mrs. Jane Lusengo Shikapwasha, aged 73, for the offence of murder contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia involving her husband, the late Lieutenant General Ronald Shikapwasha Retired.

The incident occurred at their residence plot number 477 ibex hill on January 14, 2024, between 17:00 and 18:00 hours.

Following an intensive and thorough investigation conducted by Twin Palm Police Station, substantial evidence was gathered, leading to the arrest of Jane Lusengo Shikapwasha. The arrest was carried out today January19, 2024 at Twin Palm Police Station (Formerly Ibex Hill Police Station).

It is alleged that Jane Lusengo on January 14,2024 between 17:00 and 18:00 hours at plot number 477 in Ibex Hill in Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia whilst acting alone, caused the death of Lieutenant General Ronald Shikapwasha Retired using a double barrel short gun, serial number 168462 by shooting the deceased in the abdomen causing him to sustain a gunshot wound on the left side of the abdomen resulting to his death on January 15, 2024 at 21:40 hours at Maina Soko Military Hospital.

Mrs. Shikapwasha is currently in police custody pending a court appearance.

This is according a statement issued by Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga.

Mr Hamoonga has since said that the Police Service is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent legal process and assures the public that the service is dedicated to upholding the rule of law and will continue to work diligently to bring this investigation to a just resolution.