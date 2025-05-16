MSCZ COMMENDS GOVERNMENT FOR ITS FULL REGISTRATION AND RECOGNITION



Lusaka, May 16 – The Media Self Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ) wishes to commend the Government of the Republic of Zambia for standing by its commitment to fully register and recognise the media body to promote ethical journalism through an industry-led peer accountability mechanism.





On 14th May, 2025, the Registrar of Societies under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, granted authority for MSCZ to become fully operational by issuing the organisation with a certificate of registration.





This official recognition of MSCZ is consistent with the current government’s policy to support professional and ethical journalism through media self-regulation.





On April 21, 2025, Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding press freedom, media self-regulation and the right to free expression.





In a statement issued by State House Chief Communication Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, the President categorically stated that his Administration had no plans to regulate the media through statutory means or otherwise.



“We believe self regulation is the correct approach now and moving forward,” the statement read in part.





In light of this major milestone, MSCZ wishes to inform members of the general public and various stakeholders that plans have advanced to officially open offices in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park next month, where Government is expected to officiate the event.





Members of the public are encouraged to report unprofessional conduct by journalists to the Secretariat, currently based at MISA Zambia, and soon to be located in Rhodes Park.





Media Self Regulation is a globally recognised initiative adopted by journalists to regulate themselves by promoting ethical and professional journalism. In Zambia, journalists are being supported by several media advocacy groups including the MISA Zambia, Free Press Initiative, Catholic Media Services, Panos Institute of Southern Africa, Media Owners Association and the BBC Media Action.





Issued By:

Pst. Kennedy K. Mambwe

CHAIRPERSON

Media Self Regulation Council of Zambia