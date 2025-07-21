MSNBC hosts laugh at Trump’s inability to escape Epstein scandal

Donald Trump’s scrambling to put down a revolt by his MAGA followers who are furious about the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files earned him laughter from the two co-hosts of MSNBC’s “The Weekend.”

As host Eugene Daniels noted, the president is struggling to deal with the fall-out over his Department of Justice sitting on evidence against the accused child sex predator who died while in custody under mysterious circumstances.

As he explained, “He admitted, quote, ‘nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more.’ And the troublemakers he’s referring to could be among his own MAGA faithful.”

“As Ashley Parker writes in The Atlantic, quote: ‘In particular, Trump has raged against MAGA influencers who, in his estimation, have profited and grown famous off their association with him and his political movement.’ That’s according to a White House official and a close outside adviser.”

“That adviser added that: quote, ‘The president has bigger fish to fry, and he said what he wants to move on’,”‘ he continued before joking, “But it ain’t working,” which led Daniels and co-host Jonathan Capehart to start laughing.