MTN has confirmed it recently experienced a cyber attack

MTN Nigeria has confirmed it recently experienced a cyber attack but assured customers, partners, and stakeholders that its core infrastructure remains secure and that Nigeria was not affected.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 24, the telecommunications company revealed it detected unauthorized activity within its network systems and responded promptly to isolate and contain the breach.

Chief Executive Officer Karl Toriola said that early investigations show the attackers tried to disrupt services but failed to compromise critical systems, including customer data and core operations. “We take cybersecurity very seriously and have robust systems in place to detect, isolate, and neutralize threats,” Toriola stated. “Although this attack attempted to breach our defenses, our security protocols worked as intended, and our core infrastructure remains secure.”

While the company did not provide details on the nature or origin of the breach, cybersecurity experts have pointed to the growing threat landscape facing telecom operators in Africa, driven by rapid digital adoption and a vast user base. A source within MTN confirmed that Nigerian operations were unaffected, reinforcing confidence in the integrity of the local network.

The attack comes as Nigeria continues to advance its digital transformation agenda, a shift that places increasing cybersecurity demands on service providers. MTN said it is working closely with cybersecurity experts and authorities to investigate the incident and strengthen its defense systems against future threats.