Mtukudzi Family Feud Escalates As They Plan Two Competing Memorial Events

The ongoing tensions within the Mtukudzi family are set to play out publicly once again as competing events are planned to commemorate the legacy of Zimbabwean music legend Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

This development comes ten months after the highly publicised incident where Selmor Mtukudzi emotionally exited the stage during last year’s memorial festival.

The family discord first captured national attention during the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts (OMIFA) in Norton, where visible divisions between Tuku’s widow Daisy and his daughters became apparent. The situation escalated when Selmor and Sandra Mtukudzi aired their grievances on a popular podcast, further polarizing public opinion.



Mutukudzi Family Plan Two Competing Memorial Events

This September will see two distinct events honouring the late musician who passed away in 2019. The official OMIFA 2025 is scheduled for September 20, organised by Daisy Mtukudzi. The following day, September 21, Selmor will host her “Tozeza Tuku Trail Run” event at Lake Chivero in Norton.

Daisy maintains that OMIFA remains the proper way to celebrate her late husband’s legacy.

“We’re moving forward with our plans for September 20,” she stated. “This is how I choose to remember my husband with his fans. Despite financial challenges, we’re committed to making it meaningful for everyone who attends.”

Family Tensions Remain Unresolved

When questioned about Selmor’s parallel event, Daisy responded cautiously:

“I’ve heard about their plans through others since I’m not active on social media. I prefer not to engage with the drama – there have been enough public spectacles since Tuku’s passing.”

Evonne Mudzingwa, managing Selmor’s event, clarified her role:

“I’m simply providing event management services for Selmor’s independent initiative to honour her father. This is separate from Daisy’s activities.”

The trail run event, themed around Tuku’s song “Tozeza Baba,” aims to promote fitness while addressing gender-based violence, a cause close to Selmor’s heart. Organisers anticipate over 500 participants for the obstacle course challenge.

Public Divided Over Family Dispute

With these competing memorials scheduled back-to-back, the public debate about the family’s internal conflicts is likely to reignite. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges in preserving Tuku’s legacy while family members pursue different approaches to honouring his memory.

As the September dates approach, music fans and observers alike will be watching to see whether these events can successfully celebrate Zimbabwe’s musical icon without the drama that overshadowed last year’s commemorations.